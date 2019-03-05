EXCLUSIVE: Music Box Films has acquired North American rights to Piranhas, the film adaptation of Gomorrah author Roberto Saviano’s bestseller. The pic, which just won the Silver Bear for best screenplay at the Berlin Film Festival, will hit U.S. theaters later this year ahead of a digital bow.

The Claudio Giovanessi-directed film centers on 15-year-old Nicola (Francesco Di Napoli) and his group of friends as they descend from naïve, designer clothes-wearing and party-loving teenagers into violent and power-hungry gangsters groomed by members of the Neapolitan mafia. Giovanessi, Saviano and Maurizio Braucci wrote the script. Palomar Film and Vision Distribution are producers.

“Director Claudio Giovannesi and novelist Roberto Saviano have delivered a timely look at how youth and social media intersect with one of the oldest and largest criminal organizations in Italy and crafted an underworld epic to stand beside Gomorrah,” Music Box Films president William Schopf said. “We are thrilled to be working with them and are looking forward to introducing Piranhas to U.S. audiences.”

The deal was sealed by Music Box’s Schopf and Elle Driver co-founder Adeline Fontan Tessaur.

Music Box’s recent releases include Robert Schwentke’s The Captain, France’s foreign-language Oscar submission Memoir of War and Christian Petzold’s Transit.