Here’s a first look at Oscar-winner Roberto Benigni (Life Is Beautiful) as Geppetto in writer-director Matteo Garrone’s (Dogman) update of classic Italian fairytale Pinocchio.

Shoot began on March 18, 2019 in Italy and will continue for 11 weeks. Garrone’s Italian-language French-Italian co-production is produced by Archimede, Rai Cinema and Le Pacte, along with Recorded Picture Company and the Leone Film Group. Funding also came from Italy’s national cinema organization MiBAC and from EU funding body Eurimages. Backers also include Unipol Banca and the Regione Toscana – Toscana Promozione.

The art department includes Oscar winners Mark Coulier (The Grand Budapest Hotel) and David Malinowski (Darkest Hour) and Guardians Of The Galaxy sculptor Sebastian Lochmann. UK outfit One Of Us handles VFX.

Cast also includes Federico Ielapi, Gigi Proietti, Rocco Papaleo, Massimo Ceccherini, Matilda De Angelis, Alida Baldari Calabria, Alessio Di Domenicantonio, Maria Pia Timo and Davide Marotta.

HanWay Films is handling international sales. Distribution for Italy is being handled by 01 Distribution and for France by Le Pacte.

Italian scribe Carlo Collodi’s 1883 classic is about a wooden puppet who comes to life. Guillermo del Toro is simultaneously working on a version the classic tale for Netflix.