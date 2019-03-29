With news of the historic renewal of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU for its 21st season, we’re learning that key cast member Philip Winchester won’t be returning. Winchester, who portrays Asst. District Attorney Peter Stone on the drama series, tweeted the news shortly after the renewal was announced.

“Sadly for me, Peter Stone and his ‘the facts don’t care about you’re feelings’ attitude will not be returning,” he tweeted. A huge tip of the hat to my amazing fans and not so big of fans. You ALL make me work harder. Thank you! See you on the next adventure,” tweeted Winchester, who originated the character on short-lived Chicago Justice.

Winchester starred along with Mariska Hargitay as Lt. Olivia Benson, Ice T as Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, Kelli Giddish as Det. Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino as Det. Sonny Carisi.

According to sources, no other casting changes are expected. NBC had no comment on Winchester when reached by Deadline.

NBC earlier today announced renewal of Dick Wolf’s series for a record-setting 21st season, making it TV’s longest-running primetime live-action series, surpassing the previous mark of 20 seasons set by mothership series Law & Order (1990-2010) and Gunsmoke (1955-75). The renewal also marks a milestone for Hargitay’s Lt. Benson as the longest-running character in a primetime live-action series.

I want to congratulate the cast and crew of @nbcsvu for making history today. Also to thank everyone for two great seasons. I have learned much and enjoyed being part of an elite unit. Here’s to you all and a historic run! — Philip Winchester (@philipwinchestr) March 29, 2019