Peter Jackson and Taika Waititi have responded to New Zealand’s worst ever mass shooting.

The directors have called the two extremist right-wing terror incidents, which left 49 people dead in Christchurch, “devastating” and “heartbreaking”.

Lord of the Rings director Jackson said, “New Zealanders are devastated. Our hearts go out to all those who have been harmed by this cowardly act of hate. Kiwis stand united in our love and support for our fellow Muslim brothers and sisters. We will do whatever we can to help them heal and rise above this terrible tragedy.”

The attacks took place at two mosques at 1:40pm local time. Subsequently, a 28-year old Australian man has been charged with murder in a New Zealand court. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it one of New Zealand’s “darkest days.”

Thor: Ragnarok director Waititi added, “My heart is broken. My country is weeping and so am I. I am dying knowing that this kind of hatred can happen in my homeland. All my love goes out to Christchurch, the victims, the families, the Muslim community, and all who have chosen our islands as their home. This is not us.”