EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first official trailer for Perpetual Grace, LTD, the upcoming 10-episode Epix original series from Patriot mastermind Steve Conrad and Bruce Terris. The premium network showed this off in the room during last month’s winter TCA press tour panel that featured stars Ben Kingsley, Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson and Jacki Weaver. The series premieres June 2.

After turning the spy genre on its ear for two seasons with Amazon Prime’s singular Patriot, Conrad is shifting his flow to noir with Perpetual Grace (formerly Our Lady, LTD), which follows James (Simpson), a young grifter, as he attempts to prey upon Pastor Byron Brown (Kingsley), who turns out to be far more dangerous than James suspects. It turns out Byron and his wife Lillian (Weaver), known as Pa and Ma, have used religion to bilk hundreds of innocent people out of their life savings.

“They are like the Macbeths in Shakespeare’s greatest play,” Kingsley said at TCA of his rare TV role. Judging from the trailer (watch it above), he looks to be about right, with Pa a seriously menacing figure with Bard-plus spicy language to boot, and New Mexico serving as the story’s modern Wild West backdrop.

Damon Herriman and Luis Guzman co-star along with Patriot alums Terry O’Quinn and Kurtwood Smith.

Conrad and Terris wrote the MGM Television series and serve as executive producers and showrunners; Conrad also directed six episodes.

Check it out above.