EXCLUSIVE: Geno Segers (Banshee) and Outsourced alum Rizwan Manji are set as series regulars opposite Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp in Perfect Harmony (fka Untitled Bradley Whitford), in NBC’s comedy pilot starring and executive produced by Whitford, from Lesley Wake Webster (Speechless), Jason Winer (Single Parents) and his Small Dog Picture Company, and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Webster and directed by Winer, the comedy is about a rural church choir that gets the director it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy League music professor (Whitford) stumbles through their door.

Segers will play Shep Rollins. Rugged and strong, he is the youngest of six enormous brothers.

Manji will portray Reverand Jax. He was not born in the U.S. but has a lifelong love affair with American pop culture.

Webster and Whitford executive produce alongside Winer and Jon Radler of Small Dog Picture Company. 20th Century TV, where Small Dog is based, is the studio.

Segers credits include a guest role on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, and starring roles in Brawl In Cell Block 99 opposite Vince Vaughn, Cinemax’s Banshee, Game Over, Man! for Netflix, and Bone Tomahawk opposite Kurt Russell. He’s repped by APA, LA Management, and Ginsburg Daniels.

Manji was last seen opposite Sam Elliot in The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot. He currently recurs on Syfy’s The Magicians and CBC’s Schitt’s Creek. His other credits include Mr. Robot and the features Paterson and The Wolf Of Wall Street. Manji is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and The M.E.T. Group.