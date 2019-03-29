Meet Alfred Pennyworth. Epix has released the first teaser trailer for its anticipated Batman prequel series Pennyworth, from Gotham showrunner Bruno Heller, executive producer/director Danny Cannon and Warner Horizon Scripted TV, premiering this summer.

Based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the 10-episode drama series follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth, played by Jack Bannon, a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company and goes to work with a young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who’s not yet Bruce’s father, in 1960s London.

In addition to Bannon and Aldridge, cast members include Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Emma Paetz and Polly Walker.

Heller and Cannon executive produce and Cannon directs the pilot episode. Production is underway at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK. Pennyworth is the first TV series to film at Leavesden.

