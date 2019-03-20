EXCLUSIVE: Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack) is set as a series regular and Jessica Ellerby (Lovesick) will recur opposite Jack Bannon and Ben Aldridge in Pennyworth, Epix’s upcoming Batman sequel from Gotham showrunner Bruno Heller, executive producer/director Danny Cannon and Warner Horizon Scripted TV.

The 10-episode, hour-long drama series is based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Bannon), a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company and goes to work with a young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Aldridge), who’s not yet Bruce’s father, in 1960s London. The series also stars Paloma Faith (Bet Sykes), Jason Flemyng (Lord Harwood), Ryan Fletcher (Dave Boy) and Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Bazza).

Paetz will portray Martha Kane, who will eventually become Martha Wayne, mother to Bruce; Ellerby will recur as The Queen.

Heller and Cannon executive produce and Cannon will direct the pilot episode. Production is currently underway at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK.

Paetz most recently shot BBC/HBO’s Gentleman Jack, and other recent credits include Mike Bartlett’s Press and feature film Juliet, Naked. She is repped by Independent Talent.

Ellerby is best known for her role as Jane in Netflix’s Lovesick. Additional credits include Living the Dream (Sky One) and Get Him to the Greek (Universal). She is repped by Waring & McKenna.