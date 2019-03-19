Rory Kinnear, who played the Creature in the original Penny Dreadful series, is returning for a key role in Showtime’s City of Angels sequel.

Kinnear will play Dr. Peter Craft, a series regular role written for Kinnear by series creator John Logan. Craft is a successful German pediatrician and the head of the German-American Bund, an organization he hopes will keep the United States isolated from the growing threat of war in Europe.

“It’s no secret that Rory is one of my favorite actors on the planet, and working with him in the original series was inspiring,” said Logan. “So much so that I wrote this part for him, and I’m thrilled he’ll be joining us in the City of Angels.”

The series also stars Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Adriana Barraza, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves and Nathan Lane.

A spiritual descendant of the story set in Victorian-era London, the next chapter will employ a new vision, new characters and storylines. It opens in 1938 Los Angeles; a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Logan is the series’ creator, writer and executive producer. Michael Aguilar also executive produces, along with the original’s EPs Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, both of Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce, and James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer. Paco Cabezas is set to direct multiple episodes. Production on the drama series is expected to begin later this year.

Known for his role as Bill Tanner in the James Bond films Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, Kinnear is currently filming Russell T Davies’ Years and Years opposite Emma Thompson. In addition to Penny Dreadful, Kinnear’s other TV credits include Showtime limited series Guerrilla and The Casual Vacancy, among others.