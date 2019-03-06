Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is returning to CBS as a co-lead opposite Jaime Camil in multi-camera comedy pilot Broke (fka Untitled Jennie Snyder Urman/Alex Herschlag Project), from Jane the Virgin creator/executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman and Will & Grace executive producer Alex Herschlag, CBS TV Studios and Propagate.

Written by Herschlag and directed by Victor Gonzalez, Broke centers on Miguel (Camil), an outrageously wealthy trust fund baby who is cut off by his father so he and his wife move into her estranged sister Jackie’s (Perrete) Reseda condo.

Camil Lionel Deluy

Perrette’s Jackie is a tough, sharp-witted, loving but struggling single mom with a 9-year-old son. The manager of a bar, Jackie is feisty, not easily cowed, sometimes hot-headed, the kind of woman who knows her way around a tool box and an acetylene torch. She’s not thrilled when her snobby rich sister and husband suddenly show up on her doorstep, but she comes to remember how much she loves her sister and learns to appreciate them both in her life.

Hershlag executive produces with Camil, Urman, Klein, Gonzalez and Silverman, along with Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley and Maria Lucia Hernandez Frieri for RCN TV and Resonant TV. CBS TV Studios, Sutton Street Prods and Propagate co-produce.

Broke marks Perrette’s return to television following her 15-season run as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on NCIS. Perrette was one of the most popular cast members on the hit drama, with her final episode last spring drawing large viewership. There had been attempts to lure her back for a new series, with the actress focused on finding a multi-camera comedy vehicle as her NCIS followup.

She’s repped by Ro Diamond at SBD Partners.