EXCLUSIVE: Paul Walter Hauser is the latest actor to join Spike Lee’s forthcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods. This marks a reunion between the two as Hauser appeared in Lee’s Oscar-winning BlaKkKlansman.

Da 5 Bloods is about a group of vets who attempt to put their broken selves back together in a story about the redemption of one’s soul. Hauser is set to play Simon, a working man who sets out to locate and remove forgotten land mines in Vietnam before he’s taken hostage. He joins previously announced cast members Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors.

Lee penned the script with his BlacKkKlansman co-scribe Kevin Willmott based on an original screenplay by Danny Bilson & Paul DeMeo and rewrite by Matthew Billingsly. The film will be produced by Beatriz Levin, Lloyd Levin, Jon Kilik and Lee.

In addition to BlaKkKlansman, Hauser was a scene stealer in I, Tonya as “espionage expert” Shawn Eckhardt. He can be seen Amazon’s Sundance pic Late Night from Mindy Kaling which hits theaters June 7. He will also stay in the Netflix neighborhood starring in the hip-hop drama Beats with Anthony Anderson. On the episodic side, Hauser will appear in season 2 of YouTube Red’s Cobra Kai from Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg.

