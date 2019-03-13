Paul Manafort will serve a total of about 7 and a half years in the prison, after being sentenced to an additional 3 and a half years for conspiracy.

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman who was sentenced last week to nearly four years in prison, was ordered on Wednesday to serve an additional three and a half years for conspiracy, closing out the special counsel’s highest-profile prosecution.

Moments after the second sentence was announced, Manhattan DA Cy Vance unveiled 16 charges against Manafort for state crimes related to mortgage fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records. Those charges would be POTUS pardon-proof.

“No one is beyond the law in New York,” Vance said, saying Manafort’s alleged crimes “strike at the heart of New York’s sovereign interests, including the integrity of our residential mortgage market.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday got asked about a Trump pardon for his former chamaign chair; she dodged the question, saying Trump would decide whether to pardon Manafort “when he is ready.”

Judge Amy Berman Jackson of Federal District Court in Washington sentenced President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman on two conspiracy counts that covered money-laundering and failing to disclose more than a decade’s worth of lobbying that earned him millions.

Saying it was “hard to overstate the number of lies and the amount of fraud and the amount of money involved,” Jackson sentenced Manafort to a total of 60 months in jail, 30 months of which he will serve concurrent to the prison time he was given last week.

Jackson told Manafort still is not being straight with the court which, she told him pointedly, is one of those places where facts still matter.

Manafort had made a last ditch apology for all his wrongdoing, unlike last week’s court appearance, asking the judge to add no time to the sentence he’d already received.

“This case has taken everything from me, already,” he said, naming all his assets now in the government’s possession.

“Please let my wife and I be together,” he said, playing the age card; he is about to turn 70.

Jackson was having none of it, telling him that “saying I’m sorry I got caught is not an inspiring plea for leniency,” according to reporters in the courtroom.

Manafort, the judge chided, lied to members of Congress and the American public, adding, “If people don’t have the facts democracy doesn’t work.“

The additional sentence means he would spend 90 months in jail. He can get 15% off for good conduct, which would bring it down to 77 months. And, he’s already been in jail about 9 months, for which he is likely to get credit, bringing his jail time going forward to 68 months.

Sentence came a week after a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia sentenced Manafort to just 47 months in prison for bank fraud, tax fraud and additional financial crimes, citing his “otherwise blameless” life.

Once again Manafort’s legal team claimed, outside the court, that the judge said there was no evidence of Russian collusion, which, like last week, is not what the judge said. This time, however, people standing outside the court were ready and began to scream “LIAR! That’s Not What She Said!” which was picked up clearly on camera.