EXCLUSIVE: Paul Downs Colaizzo, the writer-director whose feature film helming debut Brittany Runs a Marathon won the audience award at the Sundance Film Festival this year and landed a $14 million deal with Amazon in the process, has signed with CAA.

Brittany, based on Colaizzo’s roommate, stars Jillian Bell as a woman who decides to turn her life around by losing weight and training to run a marathon. As many as six suitors were in the mix after its Park City premiere, with Amazon ultimately emerging after an all-night bidding battle.

Colaizzo previously had a deal at CBS TV Studios after his medical drama LFE made it to the pilot stage at CBS in 2015; he also wrote on that network’s drama series MacGyver. He began his career in acting, mostly in theater, with his first produced play, Really Really, playing off-Broadway in 2013 starring Zosia Mamet.

He had been repped by ICM Partners.