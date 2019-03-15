EXCLUSIVE: Young & Hungry alum Jonathan Sadowski has been cast opposite Carra Patterson in Patty’s Auto, Fox’s multi-camera ensemble comedy pilot from writer and The Big C creator Darlene Hunt, Elizabeth Banks & Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Written by Hunt and directed by Betsy Thomas, Patty’s Auto is inspired by Patrice Banks’ Girls Auto Clinic, a Pennsylvania-based auto repair shop with only female mechanics. It revolves around Patty (Patterson) and the eclectic women who work for her.

Fox

In addition to Patterson, series regular cast also includes Joanna P. Adler, Sarah Levy, Paola Lázaro and Kyla Pratt.

Sadowski will play Bill, the crass, tough owner of the Muffler Men auto repair shop across the street from Patty’s Auto. Despite his fierce competition with Patty, the two are more alike than different and are therefore drawn to each other.

Hunt, Banks and Handelman executive produce, with Banks serving as consulting producer. Dannah Shinder is a producer. Thomas will co-executive produce. Fox co-produces with Brownstone Productions in association with WBTV.

Sadowski’s recent credits include the role of Josh Kaminski on Young & Hungry and a recurring on Fox’s Lethal Weapon. He is repped by APA, Industry Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.