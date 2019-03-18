EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Schmid (Six) and Joe Tippett (Rise) are set as the male leads opposite Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller in Lifetime’s Patsy & Loretta, an original movie about the friendship between country music stars Patsy Cline, played by Smash alum Hilty and Loretta Lynn, played by Broadway’s Waitress star Mueller.

Schmid will play Charlie Dick, Patsy’’s second husband. Tippett will portray Doolittle “Mooney” Lynn, Loretta’s husband and father of their four children.

Set to film this month on location in Nashville, Patsy & Loretta will be executive produced by Neil Meron, in his first solo project since the death of longtime producing partner Craig Zadan. Oscar-winning Thelma & Louise writer Callie Khouri is directing, and Mark Nicolson is co-EP.

When the singers first met, Cline already was one of the biggest stars in country music and Lynn was starting out with little to her name but a $17 guitar. Instead of seeing the newcomer as competition, Cline took Lynn under her wing to help her make it in Nashville. They soon became close friends, touring together, bonding over their husband troubles and commiserating on being females in the male-dominated music business.

But tragedy struck in 1963, when Cline was killed in a plane crash at age 30. Despite her loss, Lynn continued to record and tour and today is known as the First Lady of Country Music. At 86, she remains grateful to Cline for her mentorship and, above all, friendship.

Cline and Lynn’s respective daughters, Julie Fudge and Patsy Lynn Russell, are set to co-produce Patsy & Loretta, and Angelina Burnett penned the script. Sony Pictures Television is the studio. The film is slated to air this year on Lifetime.

Schmid can next be seen starring in the feature film, 10 Minutes opposite Bruce Willis and Michael Chiklis, and as a series regular on the upcoming Netflix series I-Land. Schmid was a lead on the History channel’s military drama series Six from A+E Studios. He is also known for his starring role on BBC America’s drama Copper. He’s repped by Buchwald, Principal Entertainment LA, and Noble Caplan Abrams

Tippett’s TV credits include the starring role of Coach Sam Strickland on NBC’s Rise and recurring roles on Dirty John, Bull, The Blacklist, Chicago Justice and Boardwalk Empire. He was recently cast as a series regular in NBC’s drama pilot Prism and his upcoming projects include Hulu’s The Act. He’s repped by Paradigm and Perennial Entertainment.