EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Brice, the director behind Creep, The Overnight, and the Demi Moore-starrer Corporate Animals, has been tapped to direct Netflix’s There’s Someone Inside Your House, a film based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Stephanie Perkins. Shazam! screenwriter Henry Gayden penned the adaptation, which is being produced by Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps and James Wan’s Atomic Monster.

Slated to being production this fall, the pic is described as a combination of two different beloved teenage genres: the slashers that came to prominence in the ’80s and ’90s and the character-driven coming of age classics a la John Hughes’ films and American Graffiti.

Levy and Wan are producing alongside 21 Laps’ Dan Cohen and Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear.

Brice made his directorial feature debut with the found footage horror film Creep, which he wrote and starred in alongside Mark Duplass. The sequel, Creep 2, was released in 2017. He also wrote and directed the comedy The Overnight starring Adam Scott and Taylor Schilling. His most recent directorial outing, Corporate Animals, starring Moore and Ed Helms, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and will hit theaters later this year.

Brice is repped by ICM Partners and Grandview.

Under its overall deal at Netflix, 21 Laps has upcoming the highly-anticipated third season of Stranger Things, the rebooted Unsolved Mysteries series, a series based on the best-selling Shadow and Bone fantasy novels, and the coming-of-age series I Am Not Okay With This.

Atomic Monster’s 2019 lineup includes The Curse of La Llorona for New Line Cinema, the third chapter in the Annabelle series, from The Conjuring universe, also at New Line, and WBTV’s Swamp Thing, which will stream on DC Universe digital subscription service.