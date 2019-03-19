Pathé UK has appointed former eOne Senior Marketing Manager Faith Taylor as Head of Marketing, effective immediately.

She will report directly to Cameron McCracken, Managing Director; and Jenny Borgars, Deputy Managing Director of Pathé UK. At Pathé Taylor replaces Nick Tay who has left after two years in the role to join Universal.

Taylor spent five years at eOne, working on campaigns for Stan & Ollie, The Death of Stalin, Arrival and I, Daniel Blake.

Pathé’s upcoming UK slate include Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain And Glory, musical drama Judy, starring Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland, and Misbehaviour with Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jessie Buckley.