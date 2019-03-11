Paramount TV is expanding its leadership team with several new exec appointments, including the hiring of former Sonar Entertainment EVP Jenna Santoianni as EVP and Head of Development. The studio also promoted Erin Einstein to SVP of Legal Affairs, announced the creation of a new Current Department and streamlined its communications functions.

The moves come amid a restructuring in the TV unit under Nicole Clemens, who was appointed president of Paramount TV in September.

The new Current department will be responsible for shepherding existing content and building ongoing relationships with Paramount Television’s various partners. Cheryl Bosnak, previously Vice President of Current Programming at Disney ABC, has been hired to run the department as Executive Vice President and Head of Current Programming.

Santoianni comes to Paramount from Sonar Entertainment, where she served as Executive Vice President, Television Series, and oversaw the development and production of more than 40 scripted series, including Mr. Mercedes, Das Boot, and Lorena.

“Jenna brings to this role excellent relationships with creators and talent alike, whose trust and respect she has earned with her stellar taste and great work ethic,” said Clemens. “As we continue to ramp up our robust development efforts, Jenna is the ideal person to help lead the charge, and I couldn’t be happier to have her onboard.”

Bosnak worked at Disney ABC for almost 14 years, most recently serving as Vice President of Current Programming. She oversaw the creative content and production on comedies and dramas, including the long running Emmy-winning Modern Family, as well as series including Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Desperate Housewives, Brothers & Sisters, Designated Survivor, Splitting Up Together, and this season’s The Rookie.

Added Clemens, “The creation of a Current Department in tandem with recent leadership changes across the studio will provide a crucial infrastructure that will allow for the continued growth and success of this division. Cheryl has a wealth of experience managing shows and distinguished relationships with talent, which make her the perfect person to launch our new Current Department.”

Additionally, Mark Mikutowicz will transition from his role as Vice President of Development for Paramount Television into a new role as Vice President of Current reporting to Bosnak; and Cameron Johnson has been promoted to Coordinator.

Erin Einstein has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs. Einstein will oversee the Paramount Television Legal Affairs team. She has been with Paramount since 2016, previously serving as Vice President of Legal Affairs.

Clemens also announced that as part of the studio’s overall recent restructuring, communications and publicity will be streamlined under the existing Paramount Pictures Corporate Communications team. Mia Ammer, previously Vice President of Corporate Communications, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and will be taking on a dual role, handling her preexisting duties on the film side while also leading the television division’s corporate communications. Likewise, Brooke Robertson, who was previously Director of Corporate Communications has been promoted to Vice President of Corporate Communications and also will be taking on a dual role handling corporate communications for both the television and film teams. Ammer and Robertson will continue to report to Chris Petrikin, Executive Vice President, Global Communications and Corporate Branding.