UPDATED, 12:15 PM: Paramount said today that its Alexandre Aja-helmed horror pic Crawl has moved from an August 23 wide release to July 12. The Kaya Scodelario starrer now will open against STX’s Chadwick Boseman thriller 17 Bridges and Fox’s Dave Bautista-Kumail Nanjiani action comedy Stuber.

PREVIOUSLY, January 18: Paramount Pictures has set release dates for horror pic Crawl and Paramount Players drama Playing with Fire and pulled from its schedule the TV toon adaptation of The Loud House, which had been set for February 2020.

Directed by Alexandre Aja with producers Craig Flores and Sam Raimi, Crawl will hit theaters August 23. It stars Kaya Scodelario as a young woman who becomes trapped in a flooding house during a Category 5 hurricane and must battle against Florida’s most savage and feared predators. It will open against Lionsgate action sequel Angel Has Fallen and Sony’s Kendrick brothers drama Overcomer.

Playing with Fire is set to bow March 20, 2020. John Cena and Judy Greer star in the pic about three orphaned kids who are determined to stay together after learning of Social Services’ plan to send them to separate foster homes. and an unlikely safe haven in the Eastern Sierras. The film has that opening weekend to itself for now.

Paramount announced in 2017 the feature adaptation of the Nickelodeon cartoon series The Loud House. Later that year, series creator Chris Savino was fired from the series following allegations of sexual misconduct. The series continued under the guidance of co-executive producer Mike Rubiner.