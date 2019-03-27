Paradigm Talent Agency has hired new agents, Nikita Adams, who joins the company’s Unscripted department, and William Rodriguez, who joins as a Comedy Touring agent. Rodriguez’s clients include Keenen Ivory Wayans, Piff The Magic Dragon, Tommy Davidson, Chad Prather, Aries Spears and April Macie. Both Adams and Williams will be based in the agency’s Beverly Hills office.

“William and Nikita are widely respected executives throughout the industry, and are perfect additions as we grow our Unscripted and Comedy touring business,” said Andrew Ruf, Paradigm’s Co-Head of Talent. “Their outlook on agenting is completely in line with Paradigm’s philosophy, with an integrity and focus on detail that enables us to fulfill our clients’ creative, commercial and personal aspirations while sustaining those careers over time. We welcome them to the team.”

Adams, a veteran production and development executive, spent four years as a production executive at BET Networks specializing in international territories prior to joining Paradigm. She was also the longtime director of development for Jamie Foxx’s Foxx-King Entertainment. Adams is a graduate of Howard University.

“I have worked with many people at Paradigm over the years and am honored to join a team of some of the sharpest and most passionate agents in the business,” said Adams.

Rodriguez joins Paradigm from The Gersh Agency. Prior to that he was an agent at ICM Partners. He began his career in 1995 at Carsey-Werner Productions where he worked as a production assistant on the sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun. Born in Havana, Cuba, and raised in Jackson Heights, New York, Rodriguez worked in the family restaurant business in Los Angeles before segueing into the entertainment industry.

“I’ve always admired Paradigm’s approach and the high standards they set for themselves,” said Rodriguez. “I’m thrilled to contribute to the expansion of the company’s Comedy touring business.”