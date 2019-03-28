The Palm Springs International Film Society has promoted Lili Rodriguez to artistic director, a role that will see her take on oversight of programming, developing and operating the Palm Springs Film Festival and Palm Springs ShortFest.

The one-time film projectionist was hired as year-round program manager at the society in 2016, programming films for PSIFF and ShortFest. In 2017, she transitioned to director of programming at PSIFF and festival director of ShortFest.

“The Festival needed a full-time employee that exclusively programmed, developed and operated

Palm Springs International Film Society programs,” festival chairman Harold Matzner said in announcing the promotion Thursday. “Lili lives for film. The improved performance of ShortFest under her direction has been nothing short of remarkable. She is extremely intelligent and talented and going to be a superstar in the festival world.”

Rodriguez takes on the role ahead of the upcoming ShortFest, which is set this year for June 18-24, and the 31st annual Palm Springs Film Festival that runs January 2-13, 2020 and is a must-stop in the heat of the movie awards season. She also will oversee the society’s membership and community outreach programs.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work alongside such great collaborators along the way,” Rodriguez said. “Palm Springs and the Film Society have been an amazing home and I look forward to working with our team and the community to promote the organization’s vision at a high level of excellence.”