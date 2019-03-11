EXCLUSIVE: In its first go picture, Limelight has set an April start date for Palm Springs, a Max Barbakow-directed comedy that will star Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons.

The comedy has a script by Andy Siara (Lodge 49), and it will be produced by Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter of Party Over Here. Limelight, formed by Dylan Sellers with partners Chris Parker of AsianLogic Group, and the Sun City Group, is fully financing the film and Sellers and Parker are producing as well.

Milioti Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Here’s the logline: when carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other. The film will shoot in Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

Courtesy photo

Samberg continues producing and starring in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which was recently picked up for a seventh season by NBC, and he also is executive producer of Hulu’s Pen15, which was picked up for series. He also teamed with Sandra Oh to host the Golden Globes. The film continues his work with his Lonely Island cohorts Schaffer and Taccone, and the group recently debuted new music for The Lego Movie 2 and the trio will go on a tour this year that starts at the Bonnaroo Musical Festival. Samberg’s repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Milioti, whose credits include Black Mirror, FX’s Fargo and Wolf of Wall Street, is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment; Oscar winner Simmons stars in the Starz series Counterpart and is repped by Gersh; Siara is UTA, LBI and Morris Yorn.