Pablo Escobar’s widow Victoria Eugenia Henao has spoken out about her life with the world’s most notorious drug kingpin in a two-part documentary that will launch at Mip TV.

Henao will feature in Tata – Escobar’s Widow; the doc series, which is produced by Canada’s Telegramme Media in collaboration with Escobar’s son Juan Pablo, will launch at the TV market in Cannes next month via British distributor Drive.

The doc features intimate interviews with Henao, who was given the nickname Tata by Escobar, as well as never-seen-before material from the start of their relationship and lost photos.

It comes after Henao published an autobiography about Pablito last year, where she revealed that she had no idea of Escobars’s criminal activities in the first few years of marriage as well as the fact that Escobar raped her when she was 14.

The two-part doc has already been snapped by Discovery in Latin America, Iberia and Italy as well as via Spanish-speaking U.S markets. French-Canadian operator Quebecor will also air it on its SVOD service Club illico.

Drive, which was set up by Lilla Hurst and Ben Barrett six years ago, will sell the series internationally. The company has previously shopped docs including Mafia Killers with Colin McLaren, Inside The EU: The Mad World of Brexit and Bodycam Cops.

Lilla Hurst, Drive co-MD, said, “I was intrigued by this story as soon as Telegramme brought it to us. It’s a unique window into the world of Pablo Escobar from a very different point of view. The home movie footage speaks for itself and that combined with Tata’s testimony is truly revealing.”

Eric Hébert, Executive Producer at Telegramme Media added, “Tata – Escobar’s Widow is a powerful love story that looks at a dramatic Colombian tragedy involving Pablo Escobar and Tata. This is a must-watch documentary series for any viewer.”