EXCLUSIVE: Dan J. Johnson (Chicago Fire) and Tyler Lepley (The Haves and the Have Nots) are set as series regulars in Starz’s upcoming drama P-Valley, Katori Hall’s strip club drama based on her play Pussy Valley. Peter Chernin executive produces.

Created by Hall, who also showruns, the drama is set down deep in the Mississippi Delta, where lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. The Southern-fried hourlong drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors: the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawn shop.

Johnson will play Corbin Kyle, the mixed-race, illegitimate son of a late cotton scion caught between the worlds of black and white. As the Pynk’s top customer, Corbin loves to throw down some major scrilla for a good time… depending on your definition of fun.

Lepley is Diamond, the club’s strong, silent and salty bouncer. An ex-Marine haunted by the demons of his past, he watches over the Pynk with a vigilant eye and a set of fearsome fists. While he’s protective of all the women at the club, there’s one in particular who’s captured his bruised and battered heart.

Johnson is a relative newcomer to television having previously guest starred on MTV’s Underemployed, NBC’s Chicago Fire and Freeform’s Switched at Birth. This is his first series lead role. He is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Lepley played Benny Young on the first four seasons of Tyler Perry’s OWN drama series The Haves and the Have Nots. He most recently appeared on the big screen in Baggage Claim. Lepley is repped by ICM Partners.