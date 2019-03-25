EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment One has won the high concept sci-fi spec Out There. David Bruckner is attached to direct the spec by exec-turned-tyro screenwriter Ian Levy.

The Picture Company Partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman will produce.

The genre thriller is said to be akin to The Mist and deals with a mysterious event that changes the course of the world. One family struggles to survive.

Levy sold his first spec after serving as an exec at SyFy and Bravo. He produced the film Pay The Ghost before making the transition to writing.

Bruckner just directed the pilot for the relaunch of Creepshow on Shudder. He will shoot the horror-thriller The Night House this spring, with Rebecca Hall starring. He also directed The Ritual for Netflix.

For eOne, Zev Foreman and Josie Liang will oversee the picture.

Heineman and Rona are in post production on the horror-thriller Larry at Amblin and production begins on Studiocanal’s Karen Gillan-directed Gunpowder Milkshake in June. They also recently sold supernatural-thrillers The White Room to Amblin and The French Quarter Will Not Be Spared with Kenya Barris also producing at Lionsgate.

Levy is repped by Verve and Lit Mgt, Bruckner by WME and Grandview