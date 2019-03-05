The smoldering performance by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards catapulted their single Shallow all the way to the top spot on today’s new Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Shallow , which soared from No. 21 on last week’s chart, was also the bestselling single of the week.

Cooper, who was a music novice before his experience on A Star is Born, now has a claim to fame that has eluded plenty of elite recording superstars, among them Bruce Springsteen. James Brown, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Pat Benatar, the Backstreet Boys, Sheryl Crow, New Edition, One Direction, the Pointer Sisters, and Bob Dylan.

For costar Gaga, Shallow becomes the fourth No. 1 hit of her esteemed career and her first since 2011. The song already earned the New York pop powerhouse some major awards season hardware, including two Grammys, the Oscar for best original song, and the BAFTA Award for best original music.

Cooper directed A Star is Born and wrote the screenplay with Eric Roth and Will Fetters. The Warner Bros. film was released in October and its global box office grosses now stand at $429 million, a total that is split almost evenly between its domestic haul ($213 million) and foreign performance ($216 million). The film is also being re-relased in theaters with additional footage.