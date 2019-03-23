The embattled Southern Poverty Law Center, which has won two Academy Awards for its documentaries and has advised numerous TV shows on hate crimes, has lost another top executive.

Richard Cohen, who headed the SPLC since 2003, said Friday that a search for his successor is underway. His announcement comes a week after the nonprofit organization fired founder Morris Dees for unspecified misconduct. Cohen said his departure was “in order to give the organization the best chance to heal.”

Cohen’s decision comes on the heels of a scathing essay in The New Yorker delivered by Bob Moser, a former SPLC staffer turned Rolling Stone reporter. In the essay, Moser called the organization a “highly profitable scam” that “never lived up to the values it espoused.”

Moser said the SPLC was “ripping-off donors” while ignoring sex harassment and racial discrimination within its own organization.

Cohen accepted blame for any failings at the SPLC. “Whatever problems exist at the SPLC happened on my watch, so I take responsibility for them,” Cohen said in the statement announcing his departure.