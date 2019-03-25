She is billed as the queen of all media, and Oprah Winfrey certainly got royal treatment as the closing act of Apple’s much-hyped presentation today, which unveiled its upcoming streaming service.

Almost a year after Winfrey signed a big multi-year deal with Apple for original content, she took the stage at Apple’s Steve Jobs Theater to reveal the first projects she has been working on.

They include two documentaries: Toxic Labor, about workplace harassment, and a yet-untitled multi-part series focusing on mental health.

Additionally, Winfrey announced that she is partnering with Apple for “building the biggest, most vibrant, most stimulating book club on the planet.”

Book club has always been a big part of the Oprah brand, with her picks often translating to bestseller status.

“There has never been a moment quite like this one,” Winfrey said on stage. “We have this unique opportunity to rise to our best selves in how we use and choose to use both our technology and our humanity.”

Apple’s new subscription service will launch in the fall.