Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVerney and Norah O’Donnell are among the names from Hollywood and TV news praising what Winfrey called Gayle King’s “calm and steady focus” as singer R. Kelly went ballistic during an interview that aired today on CBS This Morning.
Reaction to Kelly wasn’t so positive.
“Key things we learned from the R. Kelly interview,” tweeted attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents two of Kelly’s alleged victims. “1. R Kelly is a much better singer than he is an actor; 2. He is desperate and distraught because he knows he has been caught. 3. He thinks sexual assault of young girls in the ‘way way past’ cannot be charged. 4. He is guilty.”
Saturday Night Live‘s Chris Redd tweeted that “Aunti @GayleKing lit a fire under Kelz dirty ass,” while attorney and victims rights advocate Lisa Bloom summed up a ubiquitous Twitter reaction: “To show how respectful he is to women, R. Kelly screams and rants at Gayle King.”
Kelly was recently indicted in 10 cases of aggravated sexual assault. The recent Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly chronicled claims of the singer’s longtime sexual abuse of underage girls.
“There’s a lot going on in these R. Kelly clips,” DuVerney tweeted. “But one thing that jumps out is how direct, super clear and no frills these questions are by @GayleKing. She’s asking exactly what most of us would ask if we were in her seat. Crazy how refreshing it is. Speaks to how rare it is.”
