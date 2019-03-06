Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVerney and Norah O’Donnell are among the names from Hollywood and TV news praising what Winfrey called Gayle King’s “calm and steady focus” as singer R. Kelly went ballistic during an interview that aired today on CBS This Morning.

Reaction to Kelly wasn’t so positive.

“Key things we learned from the R. Kelly interview,” tweeted attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents two of Kelly’s alleged victims. “1. R Kelly is a much better singer than he is an actor; 2. He is desperate and distraught because he knows he has been caught. 3. He thinks sexual assault of young girls in the ‘way way past’ cannot be charged. 4. He is guilty.”

Saturday Night Live‘s Chris Redd tweeted that “Aunti @GayleKing lit a fire under Kelz dirty ass,” while attorney and victims rights advocate Lisa Bloom summed up a ubiquitous Twitter reaction: “To show how respectful he is to women, R. Kelly screams and rants at Gayle King.”

Kelly was recently indicted in 10 cases of aggravated sexual assault. The recent Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly chronicled claims of the singer’s longtime sexual abuse of underage girls.

“There’s a lot going on in these R. Kelly clips,” DuVerney tweeted. “But one thing that jumps out is how direct, super clear and no frills these questions are by @GayleKing. She’s asking exactly what most of us would ask if we were in her seat. Crazy how refreshing it is. Speaks to how rare it is.”

Bravo @GayleKing for calm and and steady focus during #RKelly interview. Outstanding job!

Tell @CBSThisMorning we want to see the whole thing. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 6, 2019

There’s a lot going on in these R. Kelly clips. But one thing that jumps out is how direct, super clear and no frills these questions are by @GayleKing. She’s asking exactly what most of us would ask if we were in her seat. Crazy how refreshing it is. Speaks to how rare it is. https://t.co/Pt0ISn32sM — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 6, 2019

Gayle is poised, tough and she reads aloud the names of many of the women who have accused R. Kelly of abuse. This is Journalism at its best. Exposing alleged corruption and evil. Abuse… https://t.co/NHg8ywXrp5 — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) March 6, 2019

To show how respectful he is to women, R. Kelly screams and rants at Gayle King. https://t.co/pyAGdTAjJU — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) March 6, 2019

Auntie @GayleKing lit a fire under Kelz dirty ass — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) March 6, 2019

This R. Kelly interview had a ton of triggering things in it…but can we just let him know he doesn’t have to check if cameras are on 5 times mid-interview? They don’t turn them off right before you get MORE hysterical, guy. — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) March 6, 2019

R- Kelly was watching the Bret Kavanaugh interview and was like “if I get loud they’ll think I’m innocent” — Paul Elia (@paulelianiceguy) March 6, 2019

On another news…. I do NOT believe you R. Kelly. #rkellyinterview pic.twitter.com/yMMzspHusy — Finesse Mitchell (@Finessemitchell) March 6, 2019

Really good interviewing @GayleKing … and R Kelly is still the worst pic.twitter.com/wnX6ci4qJb — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 6, 2019

And some from the string of tweets from Avenatti that began last night when CBS previewed clips from the interview:

R. Kelly’s tears are out of fear and despair. Because he knows that after over two decades of sexually abusing underage girls, we blew this wide open and have him and his enablers dead to rights. #Justice — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 6, 2019

Someday very soon, law students from across the country will learn what NOT to do by studying the decision to have R. Kelly sit (and stand) for an in-depth TV interview while facing multiple felony charges. Truly unbelievable. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 6, 2019

Key things we learned from the R. Kelly interview: 1. R Kelly is a much better singer than he is an actor; 2. He is desperate and distraught because he knows he has been caught. 3. He thinks sexual assault of young girls in the “way way past” cannot be charged. 4. He is guilty. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 6, 2019