Today at Apple’s “It’s Showtime” event in Cupertino, CA, Oprah Winfrey was the last show biz personality to take the stage in the confab’s section about the new AppleTV+ streaming service. Almost a year after Winfrey signed a big multi-year deal with Apple for original content, she revealed news about the first two projects she has been working on: A documentary dealing with the sexual harassment and assault in the workplace, currently titled Toxic Labor, and an unnamed multi-part series “on mental health and how the scourge of depression and anxiety, post-traumatic stress, addiction, trauma and loss is just devastating lives daily across the globe.”

Citing a “unique opportunity” and healing, the OWN boss said that she joined “this new platform” in order to serve this moment, “illuminate consciousness” and bring “positive change.” To that, Winfrey also put a brief spotlight on a revamped version of her successful Book Club. “I want to convene a meeting of the mind connecting us through books,” Winfrey proclaimed with interviews with authors and more intended live on the service.

“For me there is nothing more thrilling than being transported by a brilliant book. The only other thing more gratifying than an extraordinary read is being able share that experience with others, and we’re going to do just that by building the biggest, the most vibrant, the most stimulating Book Club on the planet!,” exclaimed Winfrey to great cheers.

“Imagine where Apple stores stream a conversation with the author and me, live across all devices, across all borders, uniting people to stories that remind us that no matter who you are, or where you are from, every man, woman and child looks up in awe at the same stuff,” said Winfrey.

“For as long as I remember, I had this dream for us all to someday realize that deep potential that we’re all each born to, abides in every soul; I know this to be true. My deepest hope is that we all, humans, get to be the fullest version of ourselves as human being, to join in the mission and vision for our common good, to leave this world more enlightened, kinder and better than we found it, and to move together one billion-plus strong into a future of our own design, all connected through Apple!” exlaimed Winfrey to even more great cheers.

Last month it was announced that Terry Wood, formerly with Netflix would serve as EVP of Winfrey’s Harpo Productions, developing original programming, in particular for the new Apple deal.

Arguably Winfrey received more stage time today than Spielberg. As she closed Apple’s session today, the company’s CEO Tim Cook said to her, “Thank you, I will never forget this.”