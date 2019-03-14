After three seasons on Netflix, One Day At A Time, the Latinx reimagining of the iconic Norman Lear sitcom, has come to an end. Co-creators Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, stars Jessica Machado, Isabella Gomez, Stephen Tobolowsky and writer Dan Hernandez are among those sharing their thoughts on the series cancellation on social media.

“Last night, Netflix told us they are cancelling One Day At A Time. We had the time of our lives making this show,” Royce and Kellett wrote. “We worked with the best, most giving and talented cast, writers and crew ever, as well as the incomparable Norman Lear. So while our hearts are very heavy, they are also bursting with appreciation for this amazing experience,” they wrote in part.

Justina Machado, who starred as Penelope, wrote “I”m so grateful to have played Penelope Alvarez. I don’t even know how to begin to express my gratitude to everyone. Truly, I am so honored that we got to tell our stories. Yes, it was a Latinx family, but it was universal story about family and love. An American familia.”

Todd Grinnell, who played Schneider, wrote, “This is heartbreaking and I so wish it wasn’t true. But I’m keeping the faith that ⁦@OneDayAtATime⁩ finds a new home. THANK YOU to all of you who’ve watched and supported. We see you and we love you. Don’t quit before the miracle happens ; )”

Additional reactions follow below. We’ll be updating as more come in.

Annnnd, we might find #ODAAT another home. This isn’t over yet. https://t.co/lCB0vSnCWF — Isabella Gomez (@Isabella_Gomez) March 14, 2019

Thank you to @JustinaMachado @TheRitaMoreno @Isabella_Gomez @themarcelruiz @Tobolowsky @toddgrinnell for making our dreams come true. We love this family we made on and off screen. Thank you to our writers & crew & guest cast. It was a privilege. — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) March 14, 2019

So, yeah, that was more a self-pep talk. But I wanted to share it with you. Luckily, I believe in miracles. So, maybe we’ll find a home somewhere else. I hope we do cause @mikeroyce & I have a lot more for these wonderful characters to do. — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) March 14, 2019

This is where the REAL test occurs. Where your resilience is tested. Luckily, you’ve had years of hustle. Years of fighting. So, you got this. Be Heartbroken. Feel that. Send your love emails. Call the people you are so grateful to have worked with. Cry. Go for a walk. — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) March 14, 2019

You got to LA, You did the work, You worked hard for a long time, You finally got a show, It was a critical darling and it STILL got canceled. A THREAD. Here we are. I can’t believe it but it happened. The show I love just got canceled. This happens. This is part of the gig. — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) March 14, 2019

One Day at a Time had what television used pray for: great quality, great reviews, passionate fan base. Like Star Trek. Like Deadwood. What I learned a while back is that there is always a closing night. Sometimes it comes too soon. — Stephen Tobolowsky (@Tobolowsky) March 14, 2019