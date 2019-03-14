After three seasons on Netflix, One Day At A Time, the Latinx reimagining of the iconic Norman Lear sitcom, has come to an end. Co-creators Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, stars Jessica Machado, Isabella Gomez, Stephen Tobolowsky and writer Dan Hernandez are among those sharing their thoughts on the series cancellation on social media.
“Last night, Netflix told us they are cancelling One Day At A Time. We had the time of our lives making this show,” Royce and Kellett wrote. “We worked with the best, most giving and talented cast, writers and crew ever, as well as the incomparable Norman Lear. So while our hearts are very heavy, they are also bursting with appreciation for this amazing experience,” they wrote in part.
Justina Machado, who starred as Penelope, wrote “I”m so grateful to have played Penelope Alvarez. I don’t even know how to begin to express my gratitude to everyone. Truly, I am so honored that we got to tell our stories. Yes, it was a Latinx family, but it was universal story about family and love. An American familia.”
Todd Grinnell, who played Schneider, wrote, “This is heartbreaking and I so wish it wasn’t true. But I’m keeping the faith that @OneDayAtATime finds a new home. THANK YOU to all of you who’ve watched and supported. We see you and we love you. Don’t quit before the miracle happens ; )”
Additional reactions follow below. We’ll be updating as more come in.