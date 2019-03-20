After two days of poster teases, Sony has dropped a real teaser – a short trailer – for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (note the ellipses that now seem an official part of the title), and nothing in the posters suggested the surprising tone of the video. We’re talking comedy, or at least a surprising lightheartedness. About the Hollywood of the Manson era. Even Damon Herriman, as the lunatic killer, smiles and waves at the camera.

Then again, nothing is ever quite what it seems in a Tarantino film. What we can take away from the teaser: Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt display a loose, best-buddy chemistry as their TV star and stuntman characters, respectively, are interviewed – newsreel-style – discussing what exactly a stunt double does. “Carryin’ his load?” Pitt’s Cliff Booth answers dryly. “Yeah, that’s about right.”

Here’s official logline: “Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.”

During the teaser, we also see brief clips of Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, some scene-setting shots of ’60s-era LA (a cinema marquee boasts The Night They Raided Minsky’s, putting us, at that moment, in 1968 or, depending on how long Minsky’s been playing, maybe ’69), a Playboy club, maybe the Sunset Strip and, hints of danger to come as a group of hippie girls at what we can reasonably assume is Spahn Ranch, ground zero for Manson’s family of lost kids and killers (Bruce Dern plays the old and ailing Spahn). We also get a good look at Mike Moh playing Bruce Lee on The Green Hornet set as Kato.

Written and Directed by Quentin Tarantino, produced by David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, the film hits theaters July 26. Check out the teaser above.