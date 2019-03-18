Here’s the latest peek at Quentin Tarantino’s next star-laden pic — a 50-year flashback to a dark time in L.A.’s history. Check out the new poster for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood below.

The pic is a Pulp Fiction-esque tapestry of stories set in an around Los Angeles in summer 1969, at the height of hippie Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), the former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).

Set alongside that trio are the likes of Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, James Mardsen, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Emile Hirsch, Scoot McNairy, James Remar, Brenda Vaccaro and Bruce Dern, who stepped into the role that was set for his friend Burt Reynolds, who died in September. Luke Perry also filmed a role in this film before he died two weeks ago.

Sony releases the Columbia Pictures film on July 26. Take a look at the poster — remember those Champion tees? — and tell us what you think.