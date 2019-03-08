EXCLUSIVE: The SXSW comedy Olympic Dreams is a different kind of film. For one, it’s the first scripted film shot during the Olympics. Secondly, it was shot by a one-person crew that consisted of director Jeremy Teicher. And third, it features Alexi Pappas a real-life Olympian that competed at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016. She stars opposite Nick Kroll and in the exclusive clip (watch above), the gold medal romance is giving off some intimate Before Sunset vibes.

The film, which was co-written by Teicher, Pappas, and Kroll, takes place in the highly exclusive Athlete Village and was actually shot during the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang in 2018 (Olympian Gus Kentworthy also makes an appearance!). The story follows Penelope (Pappas), a young cross-country skier who had a disappointing finish in her competition. She befriends a volunteer dentist named Ezra (Kroll) and two share a special — but short — time together while at the games.

Olympic Dreams makes its world premiere March 10 at SXSW.