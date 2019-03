Nominations for the 2019 Olivier Awards were unveiled today in London with Marianne Elliott’s gender-switched production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company tying Broadway transfer Come From Away to lead the pack of musicals with nine nods each. On the drama side, Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance is the most nominated with eight mentions, including Best Supporting Actress for Vanessa Redgrave and Best Director for Stephen Daldry.

Gillian Anderson scored her third Olivier nomination today, for All About Eve, while Ian McKellen nabbed his 11th nomination, for King Lear. David Suchet added to his eight previous noms with a Best Actor mention for Arthur Miller play The Price.

Also in the Best Actress category are Eileen Atkins (The Height Of The Storm), Patsy Ferran (Summer And Smoke), Sophie Okonedo (Antony And Cleopatra) and Katherine Parkinson (Home, I’m Darling). Rounding out the Best Actor race are Arinzé Kene (Misty), Kyle Soller (The Inheritance), and Adam Godley, Ben Miles and Simon Russell Beale who are collectively nominated for The Lehman Trilogy. That National Theatre production also picked up a directing mention for Sam Mendes.

The Olivier Awards ceremony will take place on April 7 at the Royal Albert Hall and be broadcast via ITV, Magic Radio and Facebook with details to follow.

Here’s the list of today’s musical and play nominations:

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Jonathan Bailey for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Clive Carter for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Richard Fleeshman for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Robert Hands for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Patti LuPone for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Ruthie Ann Miles for The King And I at The London Palladium

“The Queens” – Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Millie O’Connell, Natalie Paris, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Jarneia Richard-Noel – for Six at Arts Theatre

Rachel Tucker for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC

Come From Away – Book, Music and Lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Music Supervisor, Arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; Orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; Musical Director/UK Music Supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band of Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Fun Home – Composer: Jeanine Tesori; Lyricist/Bookwriter: Lisa Kron at Young Vic

The Inheritance – Composer: Paul Englishby at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

A Monster Calls – Original music composed by Benji Bower and performed live by Benji with Will Bower (The Bower Brothers) at The Old Vic

Six – Original score, orchestrations and vocal arrangements: Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Tom Curran and Joe Beighton at Arts Theatre

BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY

A Monster Calls at The Old Vic

Snow White at The London Palladium

Songs For Nobodies at Ambassadors Theatre

The Wider Earth at Jerwood Gallery, Natural History Museum

BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER

Kelly Devine for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Christopher Gattelli based on original choreography by Jerome Robbins for The King And I at The London Palladium

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille for Six at Arts Theatre

Liam Steel for Company at Gielgud Theatre

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre

Company at Gielgud Theatre

The King And I at The London Palladium

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Marc Antolin for Little Shop Of Horrors at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre

Zubin Varla for Fun Home at Young Vic

Ken Watanabe for The King And I at The London Palladium

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Sharon D. Clarke for Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre

Rosalie Craig for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Kelli O’Hara for The King And I at The London Palladium

Adrienne Warren for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre

BEST REVIVAL

King Lear at Duke of York’s Theatre

The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at Noël Coward Theatre

The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre

Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

BEST NEW COMEDY

Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre

Nine Night at National Theatre – Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1

Quiz at Noël Coward Theatre

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Neil Austin for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Howell Binkley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Jon Clark for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Lee Curran for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Mike Beer for A Monster Calls at The Old Vic

Carolyn Downing for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Gareth Owen for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Nick Powell for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Fly Davis for Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre

Anna Fleischle for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre

Gabriella Slade for Six at Arts Theatre

Catherine Zuber for The King And I at The London Palladium

BEST SET DESIGN

Bunny Christie for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Bob Crowley for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Es Devlin for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Anna Fleischle for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Keir Charles for Quiz at Noël Coward Theatre

Adam Gillen for Killer Joe at Trafalgar Studios 1

Adrian Lukis for The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre

Malcolm Sinclair for Pressure at Ambassadors Theatre

Chris Walley for The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at Noël Coward Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Susan Brown for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre

Monica Dolan for All About Eve at Noël Coward Theatre

Cecilia Noble for Nine Night at National Theatre – Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1

Vanessa Redgrave for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

BEST ACTOR

Adam Godley, Ben Miles and Simon Russell Beale for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Arinzé Kene for Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1

Ian McKellen for King Lear at Duke of York’s Theatre

Kyle Soller for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

David Suchet for The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre

BEST ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson for All About Eve at Noël Coward Theatre

Eileen Atkins for The Height Of The Storm at Wyndham’s Theatre

Patsy Ferran for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Sophie Okonedo for Antony And Cleopatra at National Theatre – Olivier

Katherine Parkinson for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre

SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Stephen Daldry for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Marianne Elliott for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Rebecca Frecknall for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Sam Mendes for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton

BEST NEW PLAY

The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1

Sweat at Donmar Warehouse

BEST NEW MUSICAL

Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Fun Home at Young Vic

Six at Arts Theatre

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre