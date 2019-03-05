Nominations for the 2019 Olivier Awards were unveiled today in London with Marianne Elliott’s gender-switched production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company tying Broadway transfer Come From Away to lead the pack of musicals with nine nods each. On the drama side, Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance is the most nominated with eight mentions, including Best Supporting Actress for Vanessa Redgrave and Best Director for Stephen Daldry.
Gillian Anderson scored her third Olivier nomination today, for All About Eve, while Ian McKellen nabbed his 11th nomination, for King Lear. David Suchet added to his eight previous noms with a Best Actor mention for Arthur Miller play The Price.
Also in the Best Actress category are Eileen Atkins (The Height Of The Storm), Patsy Ferran (Summer And Smoke), Sophie Okonedo (Antony And Cleopatra) and Katherine Parkinson (Home, I’m Darling). Rounding out the Best Actor race are Arinzé Kene (Misty), Kyle Soller (The Inheritance), and Adam Godley, Ben Miles and Simon Russell Beale who are collectively nominated for The Lehman Trilogy. That National Theatre production also picked up a directing mention for Sam Mendes.
The Olivier Awards ceremony will take place on April 7 at the Royal Albert Hall and be broadcast via ITV, Magic Radio and Facebook with details to follow.
Here’s the list of today’s musical and play nominations:
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Jonathan Bailey for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Clive Carter for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Richard Fleeshman for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Robert Hands for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Patti LuPone for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Ruthie Ann Miles for The King And I at The London Palladium
“The Queens” – Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Millie O’Connell, Natalie Paris, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Jarneia Richard-Noel – for Six at Arts Theatre
Rachel Tucker for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC
Come From Away – Book, Music and Lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Music Supervisor, Arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; Orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; Musical Director/UK Music Supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band of Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Fun Home – Composer: Jeanine Tesori; Lyricist/Bookwriter: Lisa Kron at Young Vic
The Inheritance – Composer: Paul Englishby at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
A Monster Calls – Original music composed by Benji Bower and performed live by Benji with Will Bower (The Bower Brothers) at The Old Vic
Six – Original score, orchestrations and vocal arrangements: Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Tom Curran and Joe Beighton at Arts Theatre
BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY
A Monster Calls at The Old Vic
Snow White at The London Palladium
Songs For Nobodies at Ambassadors Theatre
The Wider Earth at Jerwood Gallery, Natural History Museum
BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER
Kelly Devine for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Christopher Gattelli based on original choreography by Jerome Robbins for The King And I at The London Palladium
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille for Six at Arts Theatre
Liam Steel for Company at Gielgud Theatre
BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL
Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre
Company at Gielgud Theatre
The King And I at The London Palladium
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Marc Antolin for Little Shop Of Horrors at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre
Zubin Varla for Fun Home at Young Vic
Ken Watanabe for The King And I at The London Palladium
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Sharon D. Clarke for Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre
Rosalie Craig for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Kelli O’Hara for The King And I at The London Palladium
Adrienne Warren for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre
BEST REVIVAL
King Lear at Duke of York’s Theatre
The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at Noël Coward Theatre
The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre
Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
BEST NEW COMEDY
Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
Nine Night at National Theatre – Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1
Quiz at Noël Coward Theatre
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Neil Austin for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Howell Binkley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Jon Clark for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
Lee Curran for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
BEST SOUND DESIGN
Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
Mike Beer for A Monster Calls at The Old Vic
Carolyn Downing for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
Gareth Owen for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Nick Powell for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Fly Davis for Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre
Anna Fleischle for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
Gabriella Slade for Six at Arts Theatre
Catherine Zuber for The King And I at The London Palladium
BEST SET DESIGN
Bunny Christie for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Bob Crowley for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
Es Devlin for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Anna Fleischle for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Keir Charles for Quiz at Noël Coward Theatre
Adam Gillen for Killer Joe at Trafalgar Studios 1
Adrian Lukis for The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre
Malcolm Sinclair for Pressure at Ambassadors Theatre
Chris Walley for The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at Noël Coward Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Susan Brown for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
Monica Dolan for All About Eve at Noël Coward Theatre
Cecilia Noble for Nine Night at National Theatre – Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1
Vanessa Redgrave for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
BEST ACTOR
Adam Godley, Ben Miles and Simon Russell Beale for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Arinzé Kene for Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1
Ian McKellen for King Lear at Duke of York’s Theatre
Kyle Soller for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
David Suchet for The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre
BEST ACTRESS
Gillian Anderson for All About Eve at Noël Coward Theatre
Eileen Atkins for The Height Of The Storm at Wyndham’s Theatre
Patsy Ferran for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
Sophie Okonedo for Antony And Cleopatra at National Theatre – Olivier
Katherine Parkinson for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Ashley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Stephen Daldry for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
Marianne Elliott for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Rebecca Frecknall for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
Sam Mendes for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton
BEST NEW PLAY
The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1
Sweat at Donmar Warehouse
BEST NEW MUSICAL
Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Fun Home at Young Vic
Six at Arts Theatre
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre