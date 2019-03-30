EXCLUSIVE: As we watch superhero movies dominate Deadline’s Most Profitable Pic tournament, it was just a matter of time before Netflix got in that game. Sure enough, sources say they are wrapping up deals with Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy to star this fall in Thunder Force, a film that Ben Falcone has written and will direct. They are keeping the specifics under wraps, but I’m told the story will center on the two stars getting superpowers.

Falcone Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The film will be produced by Marc Platt, Falcone and McCarthy. Spencer is coming off exec producing Best Picture winner Green Book, and she most recently was Oscar nominated for The Shape of Water and Hidden Figures after winning for The Help. McCarthy is coming off an Oscar nomination for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Spencer is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; McCarthy and Falcone are repped by CAA and MGMT.