Starting tonight, Starz will release the full 10-episode premiere of its original series Now Apocalypse across its non-linear platforms, and will make the series premiere episode available for free on its Starz.com, Starz YouTube channel, Reddit and Pride Media platforms, including Pride.com, Out.com and Advocate.com.

The giveaway starts at midnight ET/9 PM Pacific on Friday, March 22. An official selection of Sundance Film Festival 2019 and CANNESERIES Festival 2019, Now Apocalypse stars Avan Jogia (Tut, Twisted) as Ulysses, who is struggling to figure out his life in the surreal city of Los Angeles. Kelli Berglund (Lab Rats, Fosse/Verdon) stars as Carly, Beau Mirchoff (Awkward, The Fosters) as Ford, and Roxane Mesquida (Kaboom, Gossip Girl) as Severine, all of them on quests pursuing love, sex, and fame.

Between sexual and romantic dating-app adventures, Ulysses grows increasingly troubled as foreboding, premonitory dreams make him wonder if some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy is going on — or if he is just smoking too much weed.

“Gregg Araki has created a vibrant world filled with relatable characters and relationship storylines and we have found that many fans want to consume this content as soon as possible,” said Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming for Starz. “We are giving this audience every opportunity to dive into the crazy world of Now Apocalypse and ride the roller coaster of the season at their own pace.”

Now Apocalypse is created and executive produced by iconic Indie filmmaker Araki (Kaboom, Mysterious Skin). Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh (Logan Lucky, The Landromat) and Emmy Award-winning producer Gregory Jacobs (The Laundromat, Magic Mike XXL) also serve as executive producers.

Araki directed all 10 episodes and co-wrote the series with author and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino, who is also the creator and host of Slutever on Viceland. Sciortino also serves as consulting producer.

Now Apocalypse will continue to air weekly at 9 PM ET/PT on Starz every Sunday night through May 12.