The horror of NOS4A2 was unleashed in Anaheim today as fans gave a rousing reception to the first trailer for the supernatural horror series based on surreal and gruesome namesake novel by author Joe Hill. AMC also announced that NOS4A2 , which stars Ashleigh Cummings and Zachary Quinto, will premiere on June 2 right after the Season 5 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead.

The entire first season of the new series will also be available in its entirety on that same Sunday, June 2, for subscribers to AMC Premiere.

Watch the official trailer above. It was a big hit with horror fans at WonderCon who attended the NOS4A2 panel, which featured showrunner and executive producer Jami O’Brien, executive producer Joe Hill, and cast members Cummings, Quinto, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Jahkara Smith.

The synopsis for NOS4A2: “Based on Hill’s 2013 best-selling novel of the same name, NOS4A2 follows Vic McQueen, played by Cummings (The Goldfinch), a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx, played by Emmy-nominee Quinto (Star Trek). Manx is a supernatural villain who feeds off the souls of children then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland — a twisted place of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims – without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.”

In an statement, Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group, praised the writing of the new series as a signature effort. “Jami O’Brien and her incredible writing team have created something we didn’t know we needed until now: a perfectly unmissable intertwining of horror and Christmas.”

Deckle Edge

Barnett also said the baton hand-off from Fear the Walking Dead is an ideal bundling for both shows. “Fear remains one of the most successful dramas on cable with a passionate fanbase who we think will love NOS4A2, a suspenseful and electrifying character drama set against the back drop of supernatural horror. We anticipate the audience overlap will be strong.”

NOS4A2 is executive produced by showrunner O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead), Lauren Corrao (co-president of Tornante Television), and Hill. In addition to Quinto and Cummings, the cast includes Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Lady Dynamite) as Bing Partridge, Virginia Kull (The Looming Tower) as Linda McQueen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) as Chris McQueen, and Jahkara Smith, aka Sailor J, as Maggie Leigh. The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television.

WonderCon runs through Sunday. The pop-culture expo is the sister event of Comic-Con International in San Diego. The 80th anniversary of Batman, which arrives this Sunday, is a major theme of this year’s edition. The Anaheim event has a slate of presentations for film and television projects that include The Big Bang Theory, Dark Phoenix, Fear the Walking Dead, Stargirl, Swamp Thing, Child’s Play, Hanna, Deadly Class, Into the Badlands, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Legion, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, The Twilight Zone, A Conversation of Witches, and an unspecified preview from Warner Bros./New Line.