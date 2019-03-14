“At my age, I can testify that you are never too old to have your heart broken,” 96.5-year-old Norman Lear said in a bittersweet note “to the beloved cast, crew, and fans of One Day At a Time” following the comedy series’ cancellation by Netflix after three seasons. Lear created the iconic original series and executive produced the Netflix/Sony TV reimagening with a Cuban-American family, from developers, executive producers and showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce.

While thanking “the glorious showrunners” and “magnificent cast” of the One Day At a Time reboot as well the show’s passionate fans for “the outpouring of love,” Lear questioned Netflix’s decision not to renew the critically praised series for a fourth season. “Is there really so little room in business for love and laughter?,” he asked.

Lear’s letter comes amidst a huge reaction from One Day At a Time fans who have rallied behind the beloved show, making #Save ODAAT the top trending topic on Twitter worldwide.

Thank you for the outpouring of love. #saveodaat To the beloved cast, crew, and fans of @OneDayAtATime: pic.twitter.com/qboxcQPMq1 — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) March 14, 2019

