During his featured session at SXSW, Noah Hawley shared some updates on the Doctor Doom movie that he first announced in 2017 at Comic-Con. Good news: the script is finished so we know it’s in the works. Bad news: the impending takeover of Fox by Disney has put it on hold.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstoc

Fox owns rights to the Fantastic Four series, in which Doctor. Doom is a character. Recently, Hawley said, he met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who asked him if he was still working on Doctor Doom. Hawley told Feige he should read it, but he said Feige has not called him back about the script.

“I would love to make it,” Hawley said. “Marvel, they’ve got a 25,000-year plan. I just don’t know if I fit into there.”

As for details about the script, Hawley spilled some beans. The story would take place in Doctor Doom’s country of Latveria and be a “kind of Cold War, geopolitical movie.” After 10 years of mostly isolation, Doom would invite a female journalist to go in and share Doom’s message to the world.

“Is he a good person or bad person?” Hawley said. “We don’t know anything about him.”

Fanboys and fangirls might remember the character of Doctor Doom (aka Victor Von Doom) from the 2005 adaptation of Fantastic Four, where he was played by Julian McMahon. Doctor Doom is a scientific genius and the archnemesis of the Fantastic Four. Known for his signature look of an iron mask and a green cloak, he has a multitude of powers including sorcery, mind transferal, superhuman strength and near-indestructibility as well as energy projection and absorption.

Hawley’s feature debut Lucy in the Sky is set to come out in the fall. His other future movie project is an adaptation of the Matthew Baker short story To Be Read Backwards. He said his work has also hit a snag because it is owned by Sony, which, he said, has been reluctant to proceed.

“So I’m trying to figure out where else I can do it,” Hawley said. “If they’re not going to make it, I’m going to make it somewhere. I’d like to make it with them.”

On the TV side, Hawley is looking to start filming the TV adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle as early as next year. He is currently working on the fourth season of Fargo starring Chris Rock as well as the third and final season of FX’s Legion, another Marvel property.