Noah Centineo, who gained wide recognition for his roles in Netflix film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Freeform’s The Fosters, is in talks to take on the lead role of He-Man in Masters Of The Universe, the film adaptation Mattel Films is developing with Sony Pictures. It’s based on the bestselling toyline from the 1980s that spawned an animated TV show and a 1987 feature with Dolph Lundgren as He-Man. Adam and Aaron Nee are attached to direct the pic and are writing the script with Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. He-Man is a muscular medieval kind of guy who is trying to ward off the nasty Skeletor and his dark armies as both good and evil fight for control of Castle Grayskull. Currently, Masters of the Universe is slated for a December 20 release. Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch are producing. Centineo recently began production on Netflix’s TATBILB sequel and is set to appear later this year in Sony’s Charlie’s Angels reboot.

The Wrap first reported this news.