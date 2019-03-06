Netflix has set a given an April 15 premiere date for No Good Nick, a multi-camera comedy headlined by Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin. The series got a 20-episode order in September.

Created and executive produced by David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan, No Good Nick stars Hart and Astin as Liz and Ed, a hyper-competitive career mom and lovable but dorky “fun dad,” respectively, who unwittingly welcome 13-year-old Nick — short for Nicole (Siena Agudong) — into their family of four before realizing she is a street-smart con artist with a secret agenda: She has infiltrated the family with the intention to get revenge on them for unknowingly ruining her life. But as Nick gets to know the family, she will find compassion for them and will struggle with whether or not she can ultimately go through with the plan.

Kalama Epstein and Lauren Lindsey Donzis also star in the series directed by Andy Fickman and produced by Netflix. It is the second multi-camera comedy series produced by the streamer, joining The Ranch. Check out the new posted for No Good Nick below.