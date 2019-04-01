Rapper Nipsey Hussle is said to have died after a shooting outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Hussle was shot multiple times and was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. Two others were wounded, but their names have not been released.

Earlier today the LAPD HQ tweeted out a report saying, “At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased. We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available.” Hussle’s clothing store, The Marathon Clothing is located near the intersection of Slauson Ave. and Crenshaw Blvd.

Born Ermias Asghedom, the rapper is an L.A. native and has been open about his history in a street gang. He has since become a community organizer who was involved in the recently launched Destination Crenshaw arts project.

In addition to music, Hussle appeared in a handful of films and television shows. In 2007, he appeared in the Rich Newey-directed Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s semi-autobiographical film I Tried as well as the 2010 feature Caged Animal which also starred Ving Rhames, Gillie Da Kid and Robert Patrick. Hussle also appeared in the pilot episode of the cult hit Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. In 2016, helped launch the consulting firm The Marathon Agency with Karen Civil, Jorge Peniche and Steven “Steve-O” Carless.