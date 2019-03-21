Nicole Richie is set as a series regular opposite Thomas Lennon in Richard Lovely, Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot, from Grace and Frankie executive producer Billy Finnegan and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written and executive produced by Finnegan, Richard Lovely, which has an About a Boy vibe to it, is about Richard Lovely, the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, Mr. Mouse. He doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old kid, Mr. Mouse appears in Richard’s real life as he is forced into an unlikely father/son relationship that will change his life forever.

Richie will play Kelli, Richard’s publicist, a high-functioning millennial who is Richard’s polar opposite in every way except one: they both like to keep their eyes on number one – themselves.

We hear the Kelli role originally was recurring, but after the table read, producers wanted to make it a series regular.

In addition to Lennon, she joins previously announced series regulars Wendi Malick, Mason Schneiderman, Nicole Sun, and Asif Ali.

Richie played the series regular role of Portia on both seasons of NBC sitcom Great News. Most recently, Richie appeared in an episode of HBO’s Camping and Netflix’s Grace and Frankie. Her film credits include a cameo appearance in Wes Craven’s Cursed and a role in the feature Kids in America. She is repped by WME, Impression Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.