Nicolas Cage has signed on to star in Jiu Jitsu, a martial arts action indie written and directed by Dimitri Logothetis (Kickboxer: Retaliation, the upcoming Kickboxer: Armageddon) based on the comic book of the same title, which Logothetis wrote with Jim McGrath. Alain Moussi (Kickboxer: Retaliation) also co-stars in the pic, which Logothetis is producing with Martin Barab.

Here’s the logline: Every six years, an ancient order of expert Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a fearsome alien invader in a battle for Earth. When war hero and master Jiu Jitsu fighter Jake Barnes (Moussi) refuses to face Brax, the indomitable leader of the invaders, the future of humanity hangs in the balance. Injured and suffering from severe amnesia, Jake is captured by a military squad who have descended upon the planet and is rescued by Wylie (Cage) and a team of fellow Jiu Jitsu fighters who must help him recover his memory and regain his strength to engage in an epic battle that will once again determine the fate of mankind.

Highland Film Group handling worldwide sales, which are currently underway at Hong Kong Filmart 2019.

Cage was most recently part of the voice cast of Sony’s Oscar-winning animation film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and starred in the critically lauded psychedelic action horror, Mandy. The Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actor can next be seen in Jason Cabell’s Running with the Devil, alongside Laurence Fishburne and Leslie Bibb, Primal, opposite Famke Janssen, and Grand Isle, with Luke Benward and Kelsey Grammer.

In addition to the Kickboxer franchise, Moussi’s credits include Street Fighter: Resurrection, Wolves, and Kill Order. He’s also worked as a stunt performer and coordinator on such projects as Dark Phoenix, Shazam!, American Gods on Starz, and Suicide Squad.

Cage is repped by WME and Stride Management; Moussi by The Characters Talent Agency and Peter Meyer Management; Logothetis by Peter Meyer Management.