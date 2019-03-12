Nick Cannon, EGOT-winner Whoopi Goldberg, Kenan Thompson, Jennifer Coolidge, and E.G. Daily (who best known for voicing Tommy Pickles in Nicktoons’ Rugrats series) have signed on as the voice cast of Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk, a musically driven animated feature from Exodus Film Group and Cannon’s Ncredible Entertainment. Exodus’ John D. Eraklis will direct the pic, while Wild ‘n Out and The Masked Singer host will oversee the music.

Ciaran Crampton and Chase Muratore of NYC based Sugar Water Entertainment are producing and financing the project.

Set in NYC, the comedy centers around Pierre (Cannon) who, born as a product of forbidden love between a hawk and a pigeon, is rejected by both the pigeon and hawk communities. Dejected and confused, Pierre sets out on a mission to find out where he belongs. During his adventure, he unites with a band of unlikely friends including a bear that has recently escaped from the Central Park Zoo, an owl whose genius is outweighed only by his madness, and a pair of ragtag, pop-cultured city squirrels with attitude. Amidst a journey of self-discovery, Pierre finds the courage to inspire animals from all backgrounds to change their ways and open their minds to a new way of thinking. It will take a hybrid bird to unite a hybrid world.

Goldberg will voice Pierre’s mother in the film while Coolidge will voice his aunt. Thompson voices Sniff, a hilarious, street-savvy, smooth-talking city squirrel.

Michael Goldman will serve as executive producer. Exodus will provide production services and is handling sales.

Cannon is repped by CAA, Michael Goldman, and Del, Shaw, Moonves; Goldberg by WME; Thompson by UTA Michael Goldman, and Del, Shaw, Moonves; Coolidge by UTA; Daily by Innovative Artists.