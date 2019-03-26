EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of Wild ‘N Out’s 13th-season premiere this summer, MTV has ordered 90 additional episodes of the Nick Cannon-hosted comedy improv competition series to take it through Season 16.

The multi-season pickup is a recognition of Wild ‘N Out’s role in MTV’s continuing ratings upswing as the Viacom cable network is pacing for its record seventh consecutive quarter of growth in adults 18-34 and adults 18-49 (Live+3). When in cycle, Wild ‘N Out contributed to 10% of MTV’s schedule as well as 10% of the net’s total ratings.

The most recent full season of Wild ‘N Out in summer 2018 was the No. 1 cable series on Friday nights with men 12-24 and men 18-24.

In addition to linear success, Wild ‘No Out has shown strong growth in the digital arena, specifically on YouTube.

Wild ‘N Out is the No. 1 hip-hop entertainment channel on YouTube with 4.2 million subscribers, more than 2.3 billion minutes watched and over 92M views in February, according to MTV. Wild ‘N Out’s Instagram account has grown from 60,000 followers in April 2017 to 3.2M to date. The brand will be undergoing an expansion with merchandise, tours, restaurants and an official Wild ‘N Out podcast.

Cannon created, produced and hosted the original Wild’ N Out on MTV from 2005-2007. He returned to the air in 2013 with the new version, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, in which Cannon and celebrity guests lead a team of improv comedians as they go head-to-head in competition.

The series is set to hit its 200th-episode milestone this summer.