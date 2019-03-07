Nicholas Pinnock (Counterpart) has been cast as the lead in ABC’s legal/family drama pilot from The Last Ship co-creator/executive producer Hank Steinberg, Power executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and The Goldbergs executive producer Doug Robinson.

Written by Steinberg and directed by George Tillman Jr., the untitled project is a serialized legal and family drama based on the remarkable story of Isaac Wright, Jr., who was wrongfully convicted as drug kingpin, got his conviction overturned and became a licensed attorney.

The project centers on Aaron (Pinnock), a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. The show also will, through the window of his ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden, examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

Pinnock’s Aaron had it all–thriving night-club owner, lovely wife and daughter–but he lost it all nine years ago when he was unjustly accused of drug dealing and thrown into prison, winding up with a life sentence when he wouldn’t plea bargain. Having put himself through online law school, passed the bar and gotten a sponsorship from a high proﬁle judge, Aaron is now ready to practice law himself. He wants to focus on inmates like himself who have been unjustly accused and to somehow get his own conviction overturned.

Steinberg, Tillman, Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television production company and Wright Jr. executive produce the pilot adaptation alongside Robinson and Alison Greenspan via Doug Robinson Productions. Sony TV, where the company is based, co-produces with ABC Studios.

British actor Pinnock most recently co-starred opposite J.K. Simmons in Starz’s sci-fi thriller drama Counterpart. The premium cable network opted not to pick up the series for a third season. Producer MRC had been trying to find a new home but the options on the case have expired, with everyone free to take on new series gigs, which Pinnock just did.

Pinnock also was recently seen in the Showtime limited series Guerilla opposite Idris Alba and Freida Pinto. His series credits include the ITV/Netflix crime drama Marcella opposite Anna Friel as well as Sky TV’s Fortitude.

Pinnock is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and Oliver Slinger at Independent in the UK