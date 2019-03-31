IFC Films’ Diane with Mary Kay Place opened day and date, though it still managed to lead a crowded pack of specialty debuts with its $9K PTA from a $27K gross in three theaters. Its theatrical showings this weekend were undoubtedly buoyed by Q&As with filmmaker Kent Jones moderated by high-profile guests in New York, including Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Michael Moore and Paul Dano.

IFC Films picked up the title shortly after its Tribeca Film Festival premiere last year. “I think that the press reception was helpful for them to come on with the film,” said producer Luca Borghese ahead of Diane’s release earlier this week.

PBS Distribution

The Chaperone also had Q&As with star and producer Elizabeth McGovern and director Michael Engler at its two New York runs at the Quad and Landmark 57 West at select showings. Though the film did not travel robustly in its debut, McGovern said earlier this week that she believes the title’s long tail release strategy with PBS Distribution showed promise with local PBS affiliates promoting the feature as it slowly rolls into markets around the country. Though set in America in a story that is in no-way blue-blooded, the film does have Downton Abbey chops with an adaptation by Julian Fellowes. Production for The Chaperone took place in New York ahead of The Downton Abbey feature shoot.

“This [film] seems like a great fit for PBS Distribution,” said McGovern. “They [are] reaching out to the Downton Abbey and PBS audience, which will be many of the same people who would be attracted to this film.” She added about the local PBS tie-in strategy as The Chaperone makes its slow roll out around the country: “It seemed like an innovative idea as opposed to other low budget feature films just hoping to get the big audience in the first weekend.”

In its third frame, Fox Searchlight added 135 theaters for The Aftermath, bringing its weekend count to 161. The war drama with Keira Knightley and Alexander Skarsgård is estimated to have grossed $310K Friday to Sunday, averaging $1,925. In its second frame last weekend, it grossed nearly $121K, averaging $4,643.

Searchlight said Sunday that the title is performing best “to a more mature cinephile audience and it is no coincidence that we have been booking the feature in some of the very best art houses in the country.” The Aftermath will head out around the country next weekend bringing its theater count to between 300 – 350.

Also in its third weekend is Focus Features’ The Mustang which is closing in on the seven-figure total. In 181 theaters, the drama starring Matthias Schoenaerts grossed $585K, averaging $3,232 for a $989K cume.

Neon

Neon’s Sundance debut Apollo 11 is floating with an estimated sky-high $7.65M cume in its fifth weekend. The doc grossed just under $403K in the three-day, averaging $1,138.

German/French drama Transit from Music Box Films crossed a half million also in its fifth outing. The title by writer-director Christian Petzold took an estimated $71,128 in 62 theaters, averaging $1,147 bringing its cume to just under $509K.

Oscar-winning doc Free Solo is inching toward seven-and-a-half million with 27 weekends under its belt theatrically. The title has also been available digitally for over a month. On the big screen, Free Solo grossed an estimated $19,200 in 30 locations, averaging $640 bringing its cume to over $17.48M.