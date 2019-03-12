MC Lyte (Power), Otmara Marrero (StartUp), Toby Sandeman (She’s Gotta Have It), Anna Enger (Chicago Med) and Octavio Pizano (If Loving You Is Wrong) are set as series regulars opposite Malik Yoba and Luna Lauren Velez in ABC’s New York Undercover pilot, a contemporary reboot of the cop drama, from Dick Wolf, Hand of God creator Ben Watkins and director Anthony Hemingway.

Written by Watkins based on a story he wrote with Wolf, New York Undercover picks up 20 years after the end of the original Fox series that changed the face of TV cop dramas. It will follow detectives Nat Gilmore and Melissa Ortiz as they investigate the city’s most dangerous criminals from Harlem to Battery Park.

Fox’s ‘New York Undercover’ Fox

They join previously announced Yoba and Velez, who reprise their respective roles as JC Williams and Nina Moreno from the original series.

Lyte is Lt. April Freeman, a hard-driving boss with a genius IQ. Marrero will play Melissa Ortiz, a fiery young detective who blends well undercover. Sandeman is Nat Gilmore, charismatic with an easy smile and a quick fuse. Enger portrays Lisa Kim, an ambitious climber. Pizano is Moses Hernandez, an eager beaver with a hero complex.

Wolf, Watkins and Hemingway executive produce with Wolf Entertainment’s Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski. The project is produced by Wolf Entertainment, Universal TV — where the company is based — and ABC Studios.

Lyte’s recent TV credits include appearances on Starz’s Power, BET’s Tales and USA’s Unsolved, as well as recurring roles on Queen of the South and CBS’ S.W.A.T. Lyte, who appeared in Sundance hit Patti Cake$. also has supporting roles in upcoming feature Bad Hair opposite Vanessa Williams, Michelle Hurd and Laverne Cox; the feature Sylvie, starring Tessa Thompson; and in TV One’s feature Loved to Death. She’s repped by Pantheon and Pallas Management Group.

Marrero most recently starred for three seasons on Sony Crackle’s series StartUp opposite Martin Freeman and Adam Brody. Her film credits include Vandal, as well as Clementine, which will premiere at next month’s Tribeca Film Festival. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Management 360.

Enger has recurred on Chicago Med, Hawaii Five-O, The Haunting of Hill House and Life Sentence. She’s with Joseph Le Talent Agency and Insight Management.

Pizano next will be seen starring in Sundance film Ms Purple, directed by Justin Chon (Gook), set for release this year. His television credits include, two seasons on Tyler Perry’s OWN series If Loving You Is Wrong and Hulu’s East Los High. He is repped by CAA and GSA Entertainment.

Sandeman has appeared as Prince Sebastian in The Royals, as well as in Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It and Love Is on OWN. He’s repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.